Upper Valley company played key role in eye-popping telescope images

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley company played a major role in making this week’s breathtaking images from the James Webb Space Telescope possible.

As the world sees the very first images of the deepest part of the galaxy, a small local company in Charlestown, New Hampshire, takes pride in knowing it had a big hand in the project.

“My first reaction wasn’t the science of it, it was personal,” said Brad Piccirillo with Optical Solutions Inc. Personal, because his company created a key part of the camera that captured those one-of-a-kind images. “I take great pride in it. I actually cried. Just because I know the images are coming through our lenses.”

Roughly 30 of their lenses are being used in the Near Infrared Camera, or NIRCAM, aboard the James Webb Space Telescope. The lenses were manufactured at the Charlestown offices, where images of the telescope hang on the walls.

“I forget the numbers but like 20,000 things had to happen correctly for this thing to deploy and every single thing worked perfect,” Piccirillo said.

Mike Van Vranken was hired at OSI 16 years ago, specifically for the project. “Basically creating a time machine looking 13 billion years into the past,” Van Vranken said. And now that the images are being shared across the world, the project engineer calls the work a humbling experience. “To see our place in the universe and where we came from and where we may be going.”

Piccirillo founded OSI in 1996 and has worked on a variety of space-related projects before the Webb telescope, but he says the project is a life’s work that will stand the test of time. “It was, ‘Wow.’ And I know this is going to work for the rest of my life, the rest of my kids’ lives, my grandkids,” Piccirillo said.

OSI is now mainly focused on research and development, but Piccirillo says the NIRCAM project will be a tough one to beat.

