VSP investigating an accidental drowning in North Hero

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain Monday.

Police say it happened around noon near the Shore Acres Inn and Restaurant in North Hero. Police say Carl “Ernie” Harris of Claremont New Hampshire was swimming with friends, while trying to get to a boat out in the water. In his attempt to swim to the boat, Harris went underwater.

His friends pulled him to shore, where they tried to save his life. Grand Isle Rescue pronounced Harris dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.