Advertisement

VTANG opens investigation into allegations of misconduct

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After allegations of misconduct, The Vermont Army National Guard has open an investigation.

Leaders are not saying what the subject of the investigations are. This follows an organizational assessment made public by the Vermont National Guard in October last year. The assessment concludes -- the guard mismanages sexual assault cases -- and reveals a culture of bullying.

The report also says -- despite all the program compliance issues, the overall climate in the Vermont National Guard was positive.

Last week we heard from the new Brigade Engineer Battalion -- Major. Annaliese Baumer -- who agrees.

“And I would say the fact that he actually invited that that climate assessment is as positive to me, that was a huge deal that you’re willing to have this open some eyes, look into your organization and cover some things that are not necessarily comfortable to identify.”

Maj. Gen. Greg Knight writes in a statement “I am disappointed that poor decisions and behavior continue to happen, but am glad to see our members report bad behavior when they see it.”

He says the guard cannot share any further information about the investigations at this time.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have made an arrest after a teen armed with a baseball bat allegedly terrorized an Essex...
14-year-old charged with robbery and assault
Ronald Real
Vt. man accused of shooting gun during domestic assault
Newport Police Department say Jamie Bocash crashed a stolen car into a house.
Morrisville man accused of crashing stolen car into house
Hussein Mubarak
Burlington 21-year-old dies in Old North End shooting; suspect remains at large
Vermont’s 158th Fighter Wing will play host this week to F-35 Lightning fighter jets visiting...
F-35 Lightning fighters visit Vermont from Florida

Latest News

Vermont National Guard investigating allegations of misconduct
VTANG opens investigation into allegations of misconduct
Ted Kenney (D) and Sarah George (D)
Chittenden County State’s Attorney candidates participate in forum
Suspect caught on camera stealing catalytic converter from St. J Subaru
Multiple cars targeted in catalytic converter thefts
Ted Kenney (D) and Sarah George (D)
Chittenden County State's Attorney candidates participate in forum