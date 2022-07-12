VTANG opens investigation into allegations of misconduct

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After allegations of misconduct, The Vermont Army National Guard has open an investigation.

Leaders are not saying what the subject of the investigations are. This follows an organizational assessment made public by the Vermont National Guard in October last year. The assessment concludes -- the guard mismanages sexual assault cases -- and reveals a culture of bullying.

The report also says -- despite all the program compliance issues, the overall climate in the Vermont National Guard was positive.

Last week we heard from the new Brigade Engineer Battalion -- Major. Annaliese Baumer -- who agrees.

“And I would say the fact that he actually invited that that climate assessment is as positive to me, that was a huge deal that you’re willing to have this open some eyes, look into your organization and cover some things that are not necessarily comfortable to identify.”

Maj. Gen. Greg Knight writes in a statement “I am disappointed that poor decisions and behavior continue to happen, but am glad to see our members report bad behavior when they see it.”

He says the guard cannot share any further information about the investigations at this time.

