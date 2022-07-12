What visiting F-35 fighter jets from Florida will mean in Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - F-35s from Florida are training in Vermont. It comes as nearly half the Vermont fleet is deployed overseas and a lull in the flight schedule has given people living around the airport a reprieve from the noisy jets.

Ten F-35s and 125 support staff from Florida’s Eglin Air Force Base have arrived at the Vermont Air National Guard Base at the Burlington airport and will train here for the next two weeks.

This comes as Eglin’s runway is undergoing upgrades.

Vermont’s Air National Guard previously utilized Eglin’s base for a few months back in 2020 while the Vermont base was undergoing upgrades.

“They hosted us while our infrastructure was being built here, our hangars and our improvements to our ramp. And we are returning that favor to the jets from Eglin and for us, it’s an example of total force integration, our interoperability, and our ability to work with other aircraft and other crews from other Air Guard and Air Force installations,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, the commander of the Vermont National Guard.

Currently, eight of the 20 Vermont Air Guard F-35s are deployed to Europe, so officials say this will resemble normal flying operations if the full fleet was here in Vermont.

After a few weeks of no flying, some citizens wonder why they had to allow these out-of-state jets to train at this base, including retired Air Force Colonel, Rosanne Greco who lives in South Burlington.

“It had been relatively quiet here since some of them deployed overseas, and so people were enjoying some peace and some quiet. And now for the next two weeks or so, I really shudder to think how bad it’s going to be because I know how the Air Force flies,” said Greco.

However, the Air National Guard says Vermonters should expect the usual takeoff times if the full fleet was here in Vermont. They say with the exception of a couple of Monday flying sessions, there will not be any extra noise or flying since so much of the fleet is deployed.

“We have the capability and capacity to do this but you’re kind of under our home, our rules sort of thing. I take that to heart as a Vermonter as all our team does. We’re happy to help out them and the greater enterprise but they’re essentially going to be following the same procedures that we are following here,” said Col. David Shevchik of the 158th Fighter Wing.

Click here for more information and a full schedule of when they will be flying.

