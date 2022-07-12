Woman injured in St. Albans crash
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a young woman was injured in a crash in St. Albans Town on Tuesday.
It happened intersection of routes 36 and 104.
Investigators say a man in a pickup truck was headed east on Route 36 as a woman in a car was headed west. They say it appears the crash happened when the woman tried to take a left.
The woman’s car was totaled. She was undergoing surgery Tuesday afternoon.
No word yet on speed or other potential factors.
