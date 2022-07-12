BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll be back to drier skies on Wednesday as the dewpoints drop for more comfortable conditions. Skies will be partly sunny with temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s. Our next chance of wet weather will be on Thursday, with showers arriving early in the day with the chance of a thunderstorm or two. Skies will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few more showers later in the day. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s.

After the showers move through, we’ll be in for another nice stretch of weather through the end of the week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will start warming up as well with highs getting back into the low to mid 80s by the weekend.

Hot and humid weather are expected for a good part of next week as well. Plan on highs in the mid to upper 80s and dewpoints in the 60s through the middle of next week. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to return for Tuesday and Wednesday as well, shaping up to be a typical summer-time pattern heading into the middle of July.

