Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today will be payback time for all the nice weather we have been getting lately. It will be an active weather day with on-and-off showers throughout the morning, and then a round of strong to severe thunderstorms as we go through the afternoon. Some of those thunderstorms could bring locally heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail.

The frontal system responsible for all that strong weather will be moving out of here tonight. Skies will clear out as the stormy weather ends. There may be some patchy fog by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a much nicer day with partly cloudy skies, although there is still a slight chance for a quick, passing shower.

There will be a better chance for some showers on Thursday as a minor disturbance comes through.

After that . . . here we go again! Friday and the weekend are looking fantastic, with lots of sunshine and very warm, summerlike temperatures in the 80s. The next chance for showers and possible thunderstorms will be next Monday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following and tracking those thunderstorms later today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
