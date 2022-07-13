Box truck damages covered bridge, police issue arrest warrant

LANCASTER, N.H. (WCAX) - An arrest warrant is being issued for the driver who police say damaged a covered bridge in Lancaster, New Hampshire.

Police say the 160-year-old bridge on Mechanic Street was hit by a box truck on Monday.

The driver left the scene.

The bridge has significant damage and will be closed until repairs can be made.

Police say Mike Litchfield of Malden, Massachusetts, is being cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

This is the second time this summer a vehicle has damaged the bridge.

