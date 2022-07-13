Advertisement

Box truck damages covered bridge, police issue arrest warrant

An arrest warrant is being issued for the driver who police say damaged a covered bridge in...
An arrest warrant is being issued for the driver who police say damaged a covered bridge in Lancaster, New Hampshire.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, N.H. (WCAX) - An arrest warrant is being issued for the driver who police say damaged a covered bridge in Lancaster, New Hampshire.

Police say the 160-year-old bridge on Mechanic Street was hit by a box truck on Monday.

The driver left the scene.

The bridge has significant damage and will be closed until repairs can be made.

Police say Mike Litchfield of Malden, Massachusetts, is being cited for leaving the scene of an accident.

This is the second time this summer a vehicle has damaged the bridge.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Single Pebble in Burlington, Vermont.
Service animal turned away at Burlington restaurant, encounter goes viral
File photo
Swanton man with gun identified in road rage incident
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Vermont police investigating drowning in North Hero
"Antiques Roadshow" visited the Shelburne Museum Tuesday.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ makes first-ever Vermont stop
File photo
Vermont Army National Guard opens investigation into allegations of misconduct

Latest News

File photo
Return of Amtrak ‘Adirondack’ route in limbo
MM
Wild Center exhibit focuses on climate change solutions
MM
Northeast Kingdom kids set sail to learn about their local watershed
The Webb Island Footbridge in Plattsburgh now has a new name. It will now be called the "Thelma...
Plattsburgh footbridge renamed in honor of beloved phys ed teacher