Doctors can prescribe antiviral drugs to those at risk who get COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you get COVID and you have risk factors, doctors want you to call as soon as possible because you’re likely eligible for antiviral drugs.

In fact, doctors say one of the drugs, Paxlovid, showed an 88% decrease in COVID-related death for patients who started an antiviral early.

There are a couple of antiviral medications on the market that can be prescribed by a medical professional if you are within five days of symptom onset and have one risk factor, such as age or asthma.

“I think the bottom line is if you’re not sure, it’s important to reach out to your primary care provider and discuss with them. And I think the emphasis should be to reach out to the provider early on in your disease course,” said Dr. Rebecca Wang, an infectious disease physician at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Just last week the FDA gave individual pharmacies the greenlight to prescribe Paxlovid to try to increase access, but it will be a while before you’ll be able to get it there.

