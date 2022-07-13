Healthwatch: Simple screening can prevent one of the most deadly cancers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Doctors are getting the word out that lung cancer screenings can be life-saving for eligible smokers and past smokers.

Dr. Beth Zigmund, the director of lung cancer screening at the UVM Medical Center, says the disease kills more Vermonters each year than breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined.

“A lot of people are dying unnecessarily from this disease,” Zigmund said. But it doesn’t have to be. “Getting enrolled in a screening program is the best thing that we have to offer at this point in terms of preventing a fatal lung cancer.”

UVM Medical Center’s screening procedure has been available for around 10 years yet only around 14.5% of eligible Vermonters are taking advantage of it. “You have to have smoked at least 20 years, a pack a day or the equivalent of that. You have to be 50 years or older. And if you are a former smoker, if you’ve already quit, you have to have quit within the last 15 years,” Zigmund said.

The American Lung Association says the survival rate for lung cancer is ten times higher when it’s caught in its early stages.

“If we can diagnose it early -- which is what lung cancer screening is designed to do -- we can help treat patients with many more treatment options but also cure patients. You can cure lung cancer,” said Dr. Rian Hasson, a thoracic surgeon at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She says eligible patients should make this part of their medical schedule much like mammograms or colonoscopies.

Hasson says lung cancer screenings are underutilized in the region because people are often afraid to seek a screening because of the stigma around smoking, especially those who are still smoking. “It’s important for you to still get screened even if you are and that should not stop you from getting screened because a screen could save not only your life but also those of a family or friend who also has that history that you noted,” she said.

The CT scan takes about 10 seconds once it’s underway. Currently, Vermont has seven accredited locations available to do a lung cancer screening. Those eligible for yearly screenings are covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurance companies.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.