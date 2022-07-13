Man arrested at Vt. border accused of transporting people in the U.S. illegally

FRANKLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Jersey man is accused of transporting people he knew were in the U.S. illegally.

U.S. Border Patrol agents say on July 9, they saw four people wearing backpacks and walking near the border in Franklin, Vermont.

Then, they stopped a car driven by Christoph Romero-Gil, 40, of Trenton, New Jersey.

Agents say there were six people in the car with him. Two reportedly admitted to being from Mexico and unlawfully coming to the U.S. through Canada. They were charged with misdemeanors relating to their unlawful entry.

Four other people were Guatemalan citizens with legal status in Canada. They were returned to Canada following their apprehension.

Their names have not been released.

Romero-Gil was released pending trial. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.