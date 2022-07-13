New Hampshire police launch new search in Maura Murray cold case

LANDAFF, N.H. (WCAX) - Police launched a new search effort on Wednesday in a New Hampshire cold case.

State police say the search off Route 112 in Landaff and Easton is part of the investigation into the Maura Murray case.

Murray disappeared in February 2004 after crashing her car in North Haverhill. Someone spoke with a woman believed to be the 21-year-old college student at the scene of the crash on Route 112, but when police arrived, Murray was gone. She has not been seen since.

Maura Murray (WCAX)

Police say this new search activity is not because of new information in the Murray case. They say it’s part of the ongoing investigative process to more extensively search places they previously searched in a more limited fashion.

There have been several leads in the case over the years and numerous searches but all have turned up empty. In 2019, the basement of a North Haverhill home was ripped up after cadaver dogs identified a spot on the floor but nothing was found. More recently, construction crews uncovered human remains on nearby Loon Mountain last year but investigators determined they were not connected to Murray or any other current missing person case.

Anyone with information about Maura Murray is asked to call the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648 or email them at Coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

