NH man arrested on drug charges after monthslong investigation

Jacob Benson has been charged with possession of fentanyl with intention to distribute drugs and will be in court on other charges later this month
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
UNITY, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man faces multiple charges after a drug bust near the New Hampshire-Vermont border.

Police say they arrested Jacob Benson, 23, in Unity, New Hampshire after an eight-month undercover investigation into drug trafficking.

Benson faces charges including selling fentanyl and crack cocaine and illegal use of guns.

He’s due back in court on July 27. In the meantime, he’s being held in jail.

