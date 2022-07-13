NH man arrested on drug charges after monthslong investigation

UNITY, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man faces multiple charges after a drug bust near the New Hampshire-Vermont border.

Police say they arrested Jacob Benson, 23, in Unity, New Hampshire after an eight-month undercover investigation into drug trafficking.

Benson faces charges including selling fentanyl and crack cocaine and illegal use of guns.

He’s due back in court on July 27. In the meantime, he’s being held in jail.

