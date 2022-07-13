Northeast Kingdom kids set sail to learn about their local watershed

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Though school is out for the summer, some kids in the Northeast Kingdom are still learning, with an adventure in a floating classroom.

A boatload of Orleans Central Supervisory Union students set sail on Lake Memphremagog Wednesday to learn all about their local watershed.

The MCM Northern Star is full of opportunities for kids to learn about their environment in a new way.

“I like to be able to be on the water without being in it,” said Dominic Powers, a seventh-grader from Glover.

Powers was part of a group of 19 third- through eighth-graders taking the trip on the water to learn about what’s in it.

“People drink out of this water, so it’s interesting to know how clean it is, how deep it is,” Powers said.

Though Vermonters love this lake for recreation, Powers is right, more than 300,000 people in Canada use Lake Memphremagog as a source of drinking water.

It’s one of many reasons that nonprofit Memphremagog Community Maritime is bringing local kids out on the boat for their second season in the floating classroom.

“The idea is that given our demographics here, given where we are in the Northeast Kingdom, many of our kids in these schools, they’ve never had the opportunity to be out on the water. That’s a major issue for us,” said Douglas Coutts of Memphremagog Community Maritime.

While it’s a fun way to learn, advocates of the Memphremagog watershed also hope it shows local kids how much of an impact they have on the environment and why it’s important to preserve it.

“It’s important that they understand and that they understand how they influence what goes into those rivers and the lake and whether it’s good for the fish, good for the people, good for recreation,” said Mary Pat Goulding of the Memphremagog Watershed Association.

The hope is to teach kids how important this resource is with a series of experiments onboard the MCM Northern Star.

“Ecology of the lake, the watershed, water purity, fishing issues and such,” Coutts said.

Since this program is in the early stages, they recruited help from the UVM Extension, specifically the Lake Champlain Sea Grant Program which runs a similar experience on Lake Champlain.

“Very similar, so we are using almost to the T the same exact equipment, except what we’re using right now is a nonresearch vessel versus when we’re on Lake Champlain we’re usually on the University of Vermont’s research vessel,” said Caroline McKelvey of the Lake Champlain Sea Grant Program.

The Lake Champlain Sea Grant Program team oversaw two experiments, one using Secchi disks to take samples of what’s in the water, like plankton.

“Another station that they’re doing is they’re also going out and looking for those phytoplankton and plankton. They’re dropping off a plankton tow where they’re going to literally reel it up themselves and looking under microscopes to see what living things are happening in our water,” McKelvey said.

While getting kids out on the boat to run these experiments is valuable in itself, they hope the kids will take the opportunity to carry this knowledge into the future, either through careers or just being good stewards of the lake.

“Frankly, it doesn’t matter what old people like myself with gray hair and all that think about all this and appreciating it unless our youth, the future decision-makers of tomorrow know all this and appreciate it. It’s theirs to decide what they’re going to do with it,” Coutts said.

MCM also hopes to lease the Gateway Center in the future and use it as an ECHO Leahy Center of sorts to continue this programming for students when it’s not summer. They’re also working to expand programs like this to Canada.

