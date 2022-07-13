Advertisement

Plattsburgh footbridge renamed in honor of beloved phys ed teacher

The Webb Island Footbridge in Plattsburgh now has a new name. It will now be called the "Thelma...
The Webb Island Footbridge in Plattsburgh now has a new name. It will now be called the "Thelma Douglas Memorial Footbridge."(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Webb Island Footbridge in Plattsburgh now has a new name. It will now be called the “Thelma Douglas Memorial Footbridge.”

The bridge is part of the Saranac River Trail and connects south Plattsburgh to Plattsburgh High School.

Douglas, known as “Miss D,” was well-known in the Lake City and she made it her mission to stop discrimination against girls in sports.

She started teaching PE in the Plattsburgh City School District in 1944 and was the first female director of Health, Physical Education and Recreation in state history.

Miss D retired in 1976 and was later inducted into the school’s hall of fame.

She served on many committees focused on the physical and mental health of children in Plattsburgh.

“Produce more and more recreational opportunities which so closely paralleled that which Ms. Douglas held dear. We really view this bridge as the centerpiece of an ever-expanding network,” said Jay Lebrun, the superintendent of Plattsburgh City Schools.

Douglas died in 2015. July 13 would have been her 101st birthday.

