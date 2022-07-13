Record number of women of color running for office in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont leaders are highlighting a record number of women of color running for state and federal office, and they’re encouraging others to step up as well.

There can be a number of hurdles women of color face when seeking public office, from a lack of access to fundraising to political support to bearing a disproportionate share of caregiving. And leaders say women of color who run for office face higher rates of harassment.

The state is beginning to document and catalog instances of violence toward women of color. And lawmakers are looking at other ways to collect data and break down barriers for people to enter civic life.

“We need to put a lot of investment into retaining those people which means making them feel welcome and making Vermont feel like home for them and giving them the support they need to call Vermont home,” said Rep. Rey Garofano, D-Essex.

Candidates held a press conference at the Statehouse Wednesday under the newly installed portrait of Alexander Twilight, the first Black man elected to the Vermont Legislature.

