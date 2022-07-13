Advertisement

Record number of women of color running for office in Vermont

Vermont leaders are highlighting a record number of women of color running for state and...
Vermont leaders are highlighting a record number of women of color running for state and federal office, and they're encouraging others to step up as well.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont leaders are highlighting a record number of women of color running for state and federal office, and they’re encouraging others to step up as well.

There can be a number of hurdles women of color face when seeking public office, from a lack of access to fundraising to political support to bearing a disproportionate share of caregiving. And leaders say women of color who run for office face higher rates of harassment.

The state is beginning to document and catalog instances of violence toward women of color. And lawmakers are looking at other ways to collect data and break down barriers for people to enter civic life.

“We need to put a lot of investment into retaining those people which means making them feel welcome and making Vermont feel like home for them and giving them the support they need to call Vermont home,” said Rep. Rey Garofano, D-Essex.

Candidates held a press conference at the Statehouse Wednesday under the newly installed portrait of Alexander Twilight, the first Black man elected to the Vermont Legislature.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Single Pebble in Burlington, Vermont.
Service animal turned away at Burlington restaurant, encounter goes viral
File photo
Swanton man with gun identified in road rage incident
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Vermont police investigating drowning in North Hero
"Antiques Roadshow" visited the Shelburne Museum Tuesday.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ makes first-ever Vermont stop
File photo
Vermont Army National Guard opens investigation into allegations of misconduct

Latest News

File photo
Return of Amtrak ‘Adirondack’ route in limbo
MM
Wild Center exhibit focuses on climate change solutions
MM
Northeast Kingdom kids set sail to learn about their local watershed
The Webb Island Footbridge in Plattsburgh now has a new name. It will now be called the "Thelma...
Plattsburgh footbridge renamed in honor of beloved phys ed teacher
An arrest warrant is being issued for the driver who police say damaged a covered bridge in...
Box truck damages covered bridge, police issue arrest warrant