Samaritan House celebrates new management by CVOEO

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity (CVOEO) is taking over the Samaritan House.

The Samaritan House provides emergency shelter and support services to people experiencing homelessness.

CVOEO has plans to update the shelter and boost programming, including adding to the existing building.

Vermont has seen a rise in homelessness over the past two years and CVOEO leaders say they hope their management and updates will help address the increased demand for facilities.

The Samaritan House is celebrating Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Samaritan House on Kingman Street.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.