Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - A nearly 90-year-old Vermont ski area has a new name. Suicide Six will now be called Saskadena Six.

The South Pomfret resort announced last month it would change its name, citing growing concerns about its insensitive nature.

Ski area officials say they picked saskadena (sahs-kah-deena) to honor the ancestral land of the Abenaki people. The word means “standing mountain.”

The Saskadena Six name and logo will change immediately.

Saskadena Six (Provided)

When the ski area first opened in 1936, it was called Hill No.6. But after the man who installed the original rope tow joked that “skiing the steep pitch would be suicide,” the new name stuck.

Mental health advocates say the decision to change the name shows empathy. In 2021, 142 Vermonters took their own lives, the most in more than a decade.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.