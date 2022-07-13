Advertisement

Tickets now on sale for Burlington to NYC Amtrak route

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. ( WCAX) - Tickets for Amtrak’s new Ethan Allen Express route are now on sale.

The new route goes between Burlington and New York City, including stops in Vergennes and Middlebury.

You can get tickets on the Amtrak website, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and at 1-800-USA-RAIL.

Service begins July 29th.

