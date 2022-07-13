Vermont schools cite ‘dire’ struggle to find teachers for fall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans Central Supervisory Union’s 1,100 students finished the school year a month ago, but the work hasn’t let up for superintendent Penny Chamberlin. That’s because she’s still trying to fill eight elementary teacher positions and several dozen jobs such as behavioral and academic interventionists, paraeducators, and kitchen staff.

Orleans Central is not the only district in such a predicament. School leaders across the state say a host of factors — from teacher burnout to a shrinking pipeline of new educators and a dearth of housing — have contributed to an unprecedented shortage of teachers and support staff for the next school year. For many districts, the hiring season — which typically tapers off when school ends — will last all summer.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alsion Novak, who reported on the struggle in this week’s issue.

