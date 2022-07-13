Advertisement

Vermont schools cite ‘dire’ struggle to find teachers for fall

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans Central Supervisory Union’s 1,100 students finished the school year a month ago, but the work hasn’t let up for superintendent Penny Chamberlin. That’s because she’s still trying to fill eight elementary teacher positions and several dozen jobs such as behavioral and academic interventionists, paraeducators, and kitchen staff.

Orleans Central is not the only district in such a predicament. School leaders across the state say a host of factors — from teacher burnout to a shrinking pipeline of new educators and a dearth of housing — have contributed to an unprecedented shortage of teachers and support staff for the next school year. For many districts, the hiring season — which typically tapers off when school ends — will last all summer.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alsion Novak, who reported on the struggle in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Single Pebble in Burlington, Vermont.
Service animal turned away at Burlington restaurant, encounter goes viral
File photo
Swanton man with gun identified in road rage incident
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Vermont police investigating drowning in North Hero
"Antiques Roadshow" visited the Shelburne Museum Tuesday.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ makes first-ever Vermont stop
File photo
Vermont Army National Guard opens investigation into allegations of misconduct

Latest News

lamere
Vt. trooper charged with negligent operation, lying to police
preview
Primary Preview: Meet the candidates for Vt. Governor
Champlain Parkway work elicits mixed reaction from neighbors
Vermont Supreme Court-File photo
Vt. Supreme Court considers cellphone data used in Burlington murder conviction
Vt. Supreme Court considers cell phone data used in Burlington murder conviction