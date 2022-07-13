Vt. trooper charged with negligent operation, lying to police

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper faces charges of negligent operation and lying to police.

Early on the morning of May 8, Tpr. Dylan LaMere was pulled over by Essex Police for allegedly swerving in and out of his lane. He was in his personal vehicle and not on duty.

State police say LaMere identified himself as a trooper and said he swerved because he was checking an email on his phone dispatching him to a fatal crash.

But Essex Police investigated and found there weren’t any fatal crashes and LaMere had not been called to respond.

LaMere was put on paid leave and an outside investigator was assigned to the case.

LaMere is due in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.