Wild Center exhibit focuses on climate change solutions

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Focusing on local climate change fixes in the Adirondacks is the goal of a new exhibit at the Wild Center in Tupper Lake.

It’s called Climate Solutions and highlights some of the work being done in the Adirondacks to combat climate change. There are personal stories from people working to save the planet, plus ways that visitors can get involved in their own lives.

“We definitely wanted to make it feel really approachable, that’s why we focused on solutions as opposed to thinking about the doom and gloom around climate change -- it can be a pretty depressing topic - so we feel like this exhibition offers a really hopeful and inviting approach,” said the Wild Center’s Jen Kretser

There’s also a tinkering studio where kids can learn how to build a wind turbine.

The exhibit is a permanent addition to the center but they’ll be adding to it in the future.

