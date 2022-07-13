BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a great day on Wednesday, unsettled conditions will return briefly for Thursday. Clouds will thicken up on Wednesday night with some scattered showers developing. Look for the chance of showers by Thursday morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will start the day in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Showers will be scattered on Thursday with the chance of a passing afternoon thunderstorm. Most of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and any thunderstorm activity is expected to pass through quickly. Temperatures will be cooler than recent days with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Showers will end Thursday night with clouds clearing out by Friday morning. Friday will see mostly sunny skies with highs returning to the low 80s. Humidity levels will remain low through the end of the week with dewpoints in the 50s. The weekend is looking nice as well with partly sunny skies and temperatures warming up into the mid 80s.

Humidity will be on the rise for most of next week. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday and again on Wednesday. Temperatures will be on the rise with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

