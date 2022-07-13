Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Today will be a much nicer day than the stormy one that we had on Tuesday. It will be more comfortable, too, as the humidity drops back down again.

An upper air disturbance will swing through tonight into Thursday with the chance for a few showers, and maybe a rumble or two of thunder, but nothing as widespread or severe as what we had on Tuesday.

Then we have a stretch of really nice, summer weather on tap for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures will be coming up into the mid-80s. Humidity will be not that bad until the end of the weekend, heading into the start of next week . . . that’s when dew points will come back up again.

A system will come through on Monday with showers & possible thunderstorms. That should be out of here by Tuesday, and we’ll get back to sunshine again.

Plenty of MAX Advantage weather to enjoy over the upcoming days! -Gary

