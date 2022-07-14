Advertisement

Bikeshare business folds, putting the brakes on e-bikes in Chittenden County

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A program that made e-bikes available for the public to use in three Chittenden County cities has shut down.

The “Greenride Bikeshare” system put hundreds of electric-assist bikes in Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski.

But the Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association or CATMA says Bolt isn’t in business anymore, which means the 200 bikes aren’t either.

Sandy Thibault of CATMA said the closure came as a surprise, and now they’re working on figuring out a new bike-share system.

“Our institutional and municipal partners will be assessing the situation and certainly want to explore getting a new bike-share system on the ground as soon as possible,” Thibault said.

Watch the video to see our Ike Bendavid’s full conversation with Sandy Thibault.

Related Story:

New electric bike share program rolls into Burlington area

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Single Pebble in Burlington, Vermont.
Service animal turned away at Burlington restaurant, encounter goes viral
The Suicide Six Ski Area will change its name this summer. - File photo
Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name
Police launched a new search effort on Wednesday in a 2004 New Hampshire cold case.
New Hampshire police launch new search in Maura Murray cold case
Vermont State Tpr. Dylan LaMere
Vt. trooper charged with negligent operation, lying to police
Raquan Knight
Wild ride through Northeast Kingdom ends in crash, criminal charges

Latest News

Super Senior: Peter Lakatos
In this picture from Jay, Ivana Trump is shown in the front row, second from right.
Remembering Ivana Trump’s Vermont connection
Tunbridge World’s Fair goes to the dogs, show dogs that is
Thursday Weathercast
Thursday Weathercast
x
Vermont Brewers Festival poised for comeback next week