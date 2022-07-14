Bikeshare business folds, putting the brakes on e-bikes in Chittenden County

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A program that made e-bikes available for the public to use in three Chittenden County cities has shut down.

The “Greenride Bikeshare” system put hundreds of electric-assist bikes in Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski.

But the Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association or CATMA says Bolt isn’t in business anymore, which means the 200 bikes aren’t either.

Sandy Thibault of CATMA said the closure came as a surprise, and now they’re working on figuring out a new bike-share system.

“Our institutional and municipal partners will be assessing the situation and certainly want to explore getting a new bike-share system on the ground as soon as possible,” Thibault said.

