Burlington woman arrested for selling fentanyl
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman is arrested for selling fentanyl following a lengthy police investigation.
Police say they’ve charged 34-year-old Amanda Bernier-- with sale of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl -- after they executed a search warrant-- at a Russell street home.
Authorities say they’ve received numerous complaints and drug tips from neighbors. Bernier also had an active arrest warrant from last August -- also for selling fentanyl.
She is on parole for a list of crimes -- including assault and robbery.
Bernier appeared in court today -- and has been released from custody.
