Advertisement

Burlington woman arrested for selling fentanyl

Amanda Bernier, 34
Amanda Bernier, 34(Courtesy: Burlington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman is arrested for selling fentanyl following a lengthy police investigation.

Police say they’ve charged 34-year-old Amanda Bernier-- with sale of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl -- after they executed a search warrant-- at a Russell street home.

Authorities say they’ve received numerous complaints and drug tips from neighbors. Bernier also had an active arrest warrant from last August -- also for selling fentanyl.

She is on parole for a list of crimes -- including assault and robbery.

Bernier appeared in court today -- and has been released from custody.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Single Pebble in Burlington, Vermont.
Service animal turned away at Burlington restaurant, encounter goes viral
File photo
Swanton man with gun identified in road rage incident
Vermont State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Lake Champlain.
Vermont police investigating drowning in North Hero
"Antiques Roadshow" visited the Shelburne Museum Tuesday.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ makes first-ever Vermont stop
Police launched a new search effort on Wednesday in a 2004 New Hampshire cold case.
New Hampshire police launch new search in Maura Murray cold case

Latest News

Charity Clark and Rory Thibault face off in debate
Democrats face-off in race for Vermont Attorney General’s position
Car crashes into a field in Barton after high speed chase
People arrest two people after high-speed chase in Barton
Large police presence in Barton
People arrest two people after high-speed chase in Barton
Police searching for suspect in armed robbery
Police searching for armed robbery suspect who robs convenience store
Armed Robbery suspect caught on camera demanding cash
Police searching for armed robbery suspect who robs convenience store