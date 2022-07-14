Burlington woman arrested for selling fentanyl

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman is arrested for selling fentanyl following a lengthy police investigation.

Police say they’ve charged 34-year-old Amanda Bernier-- with sale of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl -- after they executed a search warrant-- at a Russell street home.

Authorities say they’ve received numerous complaints and drug tips from neighbors. Bernier also had an active arrest warrant from last August -- also for selling fentanyl.

She is on parole for a list of crimes -- including assault and robbery.

Bernier appeared in court today -- and has been released from custody.

