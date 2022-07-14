Advertisement

Changes coming to Vermont Foodbank’s ‘Veggie Van Go’ program

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes are coming to the Vermont Foodbank’s “Veggie Van Go” program.

The program distributes fresh produce and other foods to Vermonters through schools and hospitals across the state.

Some who use the program pick up for multiple families or other anti-hunger nonprofits across Vermont.

Depending on your location, starting on July 15 or Aug. 1, people will only be able to pick up for five households.

Vermont’s food bank says the changes will cut down on traffic congestion, keep refrigerated food fresh and make for a dignified experience.

“It’s also challenging when we don’t know how many people will show up to have the right amount of food and we can’t adjust in real-time. This is fresh food, it has to be ordered, sorted, packed and loaded onto trucks and driven to the location,” said John Sayles of the Vermont Foodbank.

On average, 3,500 families would collect food statewide pre-pandemic. Last month, the Veggie Van Go program had a record of more than 8,500.

