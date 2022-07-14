Advertisement

Clinton County to sell nursing home

Clinton County is selling its nursing home.
Clinton County is selling its nursing home.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County is selling its nursing home.

The county Legislature made the decision Wednesday night.

They say the Clinton County Nursing Home hasn’t been able to generate enough revenue to provide the resources needed to provide quality care to residents.

The county hasn’t been able to fill more than 50 full- and part-time positions, so while the home is licensed for 80 residents, right now only 52 people live there.

County legislators say they’re committed to keeping the home open and sustainable.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Single Pebble in Burlington, Vermont.
Service animal turned away at Burlington restaurant, encounter goes viral
The Suicide Six Ski Area will change its name this summer. - File photo
Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name
Police launched a new search effort on Wednesday in a 2004 New Hampshire cold case.
New Hampshire police launch new search in Maura Murray cold case
Vermont State Tpr. Dylan LaMere
Vt. trooper charged with negligent operation, lying to police
Raquan Knight
Police: High-speed chase ends in crash, search through woods

Latest News

A North Country community has come up with a modern way to preserve the past.
North Country community finds modern way to preserve the past
File photo
Vt. authorities to offer active shooter trainings to the public
File photo
Winooski woman charged with drug related death
Gov. Phil Scott attending the National Governors Assoc. meeting in Portland, Maine.
Stark political divides loom as US governors gather