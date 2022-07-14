Clinton County to sell nursing home

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Clinton County is selling its nursing home.

The county Legislature made the decision Wednesday night.

They say the Clinton County Nursing Home hasn’t been able to generate enough revenue to provide the resources needed to provide quality care to residents.

The county hasn’t been able to fill more than 50 full- and part-time positions, so while the home is licensed for 80 residents, right now only 52 people live there.

County legislators say they’re committed to keeping the home open and sustainable.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.