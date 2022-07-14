Democrats face-off in race for Vermont Attorney General’s position

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Both democratic candidates vying for the Vermont Attorney General position squared off in a debate hosted by VT Digger on Wednesday night.

“I think there needs to be a refresh on transparency,” Washington County State’s Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Vermont Attorney General said in response to a question about EB5 documents being withheld from the public.

“We have lurched through as a state government trying to adopt ethic rules and react to EB without even understanding the full scope of what those failures were in the state government,” he continued.

Meanwhile, his opponent, former Attorney General Chief of Staff Charity Clark, defended the office’s decision. She says the office represents the state in court, making it privy to attorney client privilege.

“When the case is over, there’s a plan in place to reveal the records, then the public will have that opportunity,” Clark said when asked how the public could judge the state’s action without complete information.

They also went head to head on issues regarding police transparency, specifically whether ‘Brady Letters’ should be accessible through some type of statewide database.

Brady Letters are written by state’s attorneys denying to take cases from certain officers for conduct reasons,

“It’s an incredibly important issue. It’s important to police reform,” Clark explained. “I think it’s an issue in flux. I think as a country, we are at a moment in time, where it’s good to be evaluating.”

Meanwhile Thibault is prepared to take action. He says he already has policies surrounding transparency surrounding officer misconduct in Washington County.Thibault says he’d like to make those policies applicable statewide.

“There should be an easy way to track this information. We can’t have a bad officer leave Brattleboro and end up in St. Albans. without anyone knowing about it,” Thibault explained. “That erodes public trust and confidence in law enforcement; it really impacts then good officers working with integrity.”

Other topics addressed in Wednesday’s debate included the opioid crisis, consumer problems, and abortion access.

