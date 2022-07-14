Donation to help fund facelift for Plattsburgh skate park

Advertisement

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s skate park will get a facelift, thanks in part to a donation from an area business.

The skate park is at the Melissa Penfield Park on Boynton Avenue in the city.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the features at the skate park have not been updated in decades and hoped a renovation could be part of the park’s renewal initiative.

He says the Lake Champlain Transportation Company, which runs the ferries, reached out about helping.

They donated $100,000 to the project which is expected to cost about $450,000.

“I’m hoping that this $100,000 opens the door for a number of other companies to step up and say, ‘Hey, we’ll chip on here or there, where needed and however we can.’ That is certainly welcomed,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

The mayor says the city hopes to start work next year.

