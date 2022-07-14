Advertisement

Georgia, Vt. highspeed chase ends in arrest

Troopers say Zachary Deso-Walker, 21, was speeding on I-89 in Georgia around 5:45 p.m. and they tried to pull him over. Then he’s accused of speeding up to more
By WCAX News Team
GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police were busy with a high-speed chase in Franklin County Wednesday evening.

Troopers say Zachary Deso-Walker, 21, of Enosburg Falls, was speeding on I-89 in Georgia around 5:45 p.m. and they tried to pull him over. They say he then tried to elude officers, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. Troopers finally stopped him near exit 19 in St. Albans.

Police say Deso-Walker had a prior DUI and no license conviction. He’s expected in court August 23.

