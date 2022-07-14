Green Mountain Club to spend millions on Long Trail upgrades

WATERBURY CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite some pandemic slow downs, the Green Mountain Club hit a $4 million fundraising goal. And it’s just in time with more people using the Long Trail.

“Just more and more people out there,” said Mike Debonis, the executive director of the Green Mountain Club.

Since 2020, Debonis says the Long Trail had a 35% increase in the people using it overall and certain overnight sites had an 80% increase in usage.

Debonis says that means some localized spots weathered what would typically take five years in just one.

“The importance of making strategic investments in the trail, so that’s trail building, trail maintenance, infrastructure, managing water, managing use, protecting the ecological elements around the trail,” said Debonis.

That’s where the $4 million fundraising goal comes in.

Debonis says the money will be spent like this:

$1 million will be used to create a new visitor center in Waterbury to increase visibility and outreach.

Investments will also be made in the Northern Trail, which is the harder and more rugged/remote section.

Money will also be spent on more caretakers on major peaks and trails, acting as the front lines for education, search and rescue and management.

“Longevity is huge,” said Debonis. “The club has been around since 1910, so the arc of a long-distance hiking trail is build it, maintain it, and then you make it last forever.”

Debonis says the fundraiser will help them along the way, even while Vermont changes.

“Climate change is one of the biggest challenges that we are going to face as a club that manages a hiking trail, but even broader than that, any type of resource management, any type of recreation management, climate change is a huge factor,” he said.

The University of Vermont Climate Study says Vermont is on track to become warmer and wetter in the coming decades. That means more planning for Debonis and his team.

“Some of the trails that were built in 1910 are not going to meet the needs of today’s hiker, so they need to be rebuilt, they need to be maintained and that is a big focus of our work,” said Debonis.

The goal is to make the investments stand of the test of time.

“Looking out at the Trail as the big picture, and it’s investing in it long term not just so I can have a good experience when I’m out there but the next generation can too,” said Debonis.

