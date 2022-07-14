Advertisement

Hochul takes aim at illegal gun pipeline

File photo
File photo(Source: NBC News Channel)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday called gun violence a “public health crisis” in the state.

The Democrat was in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn to announce efforts to reduce gun violence, including providing millions of dollars in state aid to community organizations and stopping the flow of illegal weapons into New York.

“People are bringing guns here from other states. And where are they coming from? Tell you right now, they’re not being sold on our streets legally in a store. I mean, they’re not. There are no gun stores here. They’re coming in from other states.

Law enforcement officials have said these illegal arms have been used in the majority of gun crimes.

