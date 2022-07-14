How a former Vermont inmate works to help others and change the system

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont inmate who turned her life around now works to help others like her find a better path, and her experience is having an impact on inmates and the system.

If you ask anyone who has spent time behind bars, they most likely don’t want to relive that time being locked up. But Ashley Messier, who spent several years as an inmate, regularly heads back inside the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

“This was my bunk. I was in here with one other person. So, when I was incarcerated in February of 2015, this was my home,” Messier said.

From her old cell to the family area where she spent time with her daughter, Messier walks through the facility where she spent several years.

Ashley Messier: This is my handprint and this is my oldest daughter Lina’s handprint.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: You’re seeing this, you’re touching it. What goes through your mind?

Ashley Messier: A combination of things. It brings up for me a feeling of accountability, always trying to keep in the forefront of my mind the effect of my incarceration, my addiction, the things that led me to incarceration.

Messier says the story of how she ended up in prison started with an abusive childhood, surviving sexual assault as a young woman and-- like so many others in the facility-- substance abuse. Hers was an addiction to prescription pills.

“When you struggle with substance use, you kind of get clean, relapse, get clean, relapse,” she said.

While caught in that cycle, she fed her addiction by cashing checks that didn’t belong to her. Eventually, she was caught, convicted and sent to the women’s prison in South Burlington.

While inside reflecting on her life and family, Messier made a promise to help herself and others by sharing her experiences.

“I made a commitment that I was going to commit some kind of change and I was going to come back and pull other women out of here with me,” she said.

She stayed true to that promise, working to get herself back on her feet to the point where she now walks into the prison to mentor and talk with the women inside today.

“I do a lot of work, not for pay but I did it because I know the value of the women in this building. I have seen some of the most amazing talent, some of the kindest, most-compassionate people,” she said.

Messier wears many hats to help the women inside, with leadership roles including the Women’s Justice and Freedom Initiative, the Criminal Legal Committee and the Department of Corrections Monitoring Committee.

“I have seen so much that it has caused so much faith in me for having faith in the people in this building that I come back here by choice,” she said.

The pandemic hindered her ability over the past two years to have in-person visits but now Messier says that’s picking back up.

She says, if anything, she’s there to be a voice for those inside and someone current inmates can trust and talk to. This comes as the state continues to explore reforms after allegations of sexual abuse in the women’s prison.

She also wants to bring accountability and changed behavior to those inside, and share her perspective with the state.

“If you walk into a facility, most people are going to say, ‘I didn’t do it, I’m innocent,’” she said.

Messier feels the state has to do a better job addressing what people go home to when they get out and reenter society.

“They are going to walk back into the same options into the community, so you have to solve the recidivism problem and the community integration problem,” she said.

Corrections Commissioner Nick Deml believes former inmates like Messier are a key part of the future of corrections in Vermont.

“Formerly incarcerated individual brings a unique perspective and unique insights on these problems,” Deml said. “If we’re going to design the system, and can you build the system that we want, it’s going to need to be informed by all those perspectives, including in and almost most importantly the incarcerated population and what they feel and experience when they’re in our system.”

Until then, Messier plans to keep using lessons from her time as an inmate and help those who are currently locked up.

“The incarcerated folks in this building see me as somebody they can trust,” she said. “I am one of them, I’m not a provider, I didn’t just read a college textbook, I don’t just do this for the paycheck: This is my life.”

Messier says there is always more work to do in reform and reentry into the community. She has concerns that people outside of Chittenden County don’t have enough resources, as things like housing are an issue.

Corrections officials say they are listening to her, but they also feel they have systems in place to help inmates statewide.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.