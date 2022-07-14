‘Junkman’ brings innovative musical residency to St. Jay students

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Students attending summer classes at the Saint Johnsbury School are getting a musical treat. It’s part of a two-week residency put on by “the Junkman.”

This is what Donald Knaack calls “a junk jam.” Using recycled materials, he teaches kids in the Catamount Community Hours, or CatCH program, about music.

“I’m a trained percussionist and composer, actually classically trained. And for a while, that’s what I did, played classical music. And I got bored with it after a few years,” Knaack said.

While going to college to pursue his passion professionally, he got an assignment to create something “wild” from a professor. He called on the sounds of his childhood and his auto mechanic father. “I wrote the sounds of a brake drum, I wrote the sounds of a tailpipe and a drive shaft at that time,” Knaack recalled. And as he wrote, he discovered sounds that extended far beyond the reach of real instruments. “It’s limited compared to junk, because in junk there are thousands of timbres, literally thousands. It’s amazing what’s out there.”

Creating a program called Junk Music, Knaack now seeks to teach kids the fundamentals of music, sound, and team building. But that’s not all... “Equally important -- the environment,” he said.

His junk jams teach rhythmic drumming and his Help Our Planet program, or HOP, features something he calls eco-chants. “It’s a way for children to learn little changes they can make in their daily habits that have a huge impact on a more healthy planet,” Knaack said.

He says the goal is to teach students little ways to help the planet, like saving water or not littering, in the hopes that they’ll bring those chants home with them and make responsible decisions when it comes to the future of the planet. “It’s more important than ever now to be getting these messages out and for children to hear this stuff and actually be empowered,” he said.

Knaack will be teaching the classes to different groups of kids, grades K through 4 now through July 22.

