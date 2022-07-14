Advertisement

Man arrested for murder in Winchester, NH

Keegan Duhaime, 26, is expected in court today for the alleged murder of Timothy Hill, 72, in Winchester, N.H.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A Winchester, New Hampshire, man faces murder charges after authorities say he shot a man in his home.

It happened at a home on Scofield Mountain Road in Winchester. Officials say police were called Wednesday morning for a welfare check on Timothy Hill, 72. Officers found Hill dead with a gunshot wound.

Keegan Duhaime, 26, the grandson of Hill’s wife, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Duhaime is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

