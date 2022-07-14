Man arrested for murder in Winchester, NH
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A Winchester, New Hampshire, man faces murder charges after authorities say he shot a man in his home.
It happened at a home on Scofield Mountain Road in Winchester. Officials say police were called Wednesday morning for a welfare check on Timothy Hill, 72. Officers found Hill dead with a gunshot wound.
Keegan Duhaime, 26, the grandson of Hill’s wife, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Duhaime is expected to be arraigned Thursday.
