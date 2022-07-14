Advertisement

People arrest two people after high-speed chase in Barton

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are in police custody after a high speed chase in the Northeast Kingdom.

Vermont State Police say the chase started before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday in Newport. A trooper pulled over a car for a traffic stop, then the driver took off.

The car crashed on Route 16 in Barton, two people ran into the woods and were arrested shortly after a K-9 unit sniffed them out.

Police say Raquan Knight, 19 of Hartford Connecticut was taken into custody. A juvenile was also involved, but police are not releasing a name.

No charges have been filed yet in this incident.

