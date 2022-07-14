Police searching for armed robbery suspect who robs convenience store
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms in Northfield.
According to police - Late Tuesday night, a gunman entered into the store, demanded cash, told the clerk to get on the ground and ran away.
There is little information available about the suspect - but police are asking if you have any information to contact them.
