Remembering Ivana Trump’s Vermont connection

JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, has died. Her family made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

And among those remembering her, may be some former co-workers and students in Vermont.

Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer, and she worked as a ski instructor at Jay Peak in the 1970s before she met Donald Trump.

In this group photo at Jay, she’s in the front row, the second from the right.

In this picture at Jay, Ivana Trump is in the front row, second from the right. (Courtesy: The Northland Journal)

The Trumps were a power couple in the 1980s and the skier-turned-businesswoman was the mother of Donald Trump’s oldest children. They had a messy, public divorce after Donald Trump met his next wife, Marla Maples. But in recent years, Ivana Trump had been on good terms with her former husband.

Ivana Trump was 73.

People familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home.

