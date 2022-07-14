Advertisement

SHRED Act creates way for national forests with ski areas to keep money

Representatives including N.H. Rep. Annie Kuster introduced legislation to help support ski resorts and National Forest Service lands
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster is celebrating the passage of ski legislation she introduced with Utah Representative John Curtis.

It’s called “The SHRED Act.”

The act establishes a Ski Area Fee Retention Account to keep some of the fees that ski areas pay to the U.S. Forest Service. For national forests that receive less than $15 million in ski fees annually, 75% of the fees are retained. For forests that receive more than $15 million in ski fees annually, 60% of the ski fees would be retained. The retained funds are available for authorized uses at the local national forest.

Kusters says the SHRED Act invests in New Hampshire’s local forests and communities to create more year-round jobs.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Single Pebble in Burlington, Vermont.
Service animal turned away at Burlington restaurant, encounter goes viral
Police launched a new search effort on Wednesday in a 2004 New Hampshire cold case.
New Hampshire police launch new search in Maura Murray cold case
Vermont State Tpr. Dylan LaMere
Vt. trooper charged with negligent operation, lying to police
The Suicide Six Ski Area will change its name this summer. - File photo
Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name
"Antiques Roadshow" visited the Shelburne Museum Tuesday.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ makes first-ever Vermont stop

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A Winchester, New Hampshire, man faces murder charges after authorities say he shot a man in...
Man arrested for murder in Winchester, NH
File photo
Green Mountain Club to spend millions on Long Trail upgrades
File photo
High-speed chase on Interstate 89 ends in arrest