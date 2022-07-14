SHRED Act creates way for national forests with ski areas to keep money

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster is celebrating the passage of ski legislation she introduced with Utah Representative John Curtis.

It’s called “The SHRED Act.”

The act establishes a Ski Area Fee Retention Account to keep some of the fees that ski areas pay to the U.S. Forest Service. For national forests that receive less than $15 million in ski fees annually, 75% of the fees are retained. For forests that receive more than $15 million in ski fees annually, 60% of the ski fees would be retained. The retained funds are available for authorized uses at the local national forest.

Kusters says the SHRED Act invests in New Hampshire’s local forests and communities to create more year-round jobs.

