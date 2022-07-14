Advertisement

Super Senior: Peter Lakatos

Peter Lakatos
Peter Lakatos(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Peter Lakatos is a self-described bike snob.

“I sort of go all out, no matter what I’m involved in,” Lakatos said.

Collecting custom-built bicycles can cost as much as a used car. “A few years ago I had 14 bikes. I guess I’m down to eight now,” Lakatos said.

It’s a far cry from when he was a kid growing up in Philadelphia bikeless. “I was one of the poorer kids on the block,” he said.

Lakatos worked hard and studied hard to become a dentist, but he joined the Army during the Vietnam War. “I signed a commission and ended up at Fort Riley Kansas and was a ‘toy captain’ for a few years,” he said. His job was mending soldiers with dental injuries fighting in the war.

Lakatos is just a few weeks shy of 80 and still has a dental practice in Rutland where he works one day a week. “Because it stimulates the gray matter, which is really key. Otherwise, if you don’t use it, what do they say...”

Exercising the mind and just a few miles away -- the body. He’s meeting up with his biking buddies, including Jim LaCoille, at Pine Hill Park.

Peter Lakatos: You want to do a wheely up there, Jim?

Jim LaCoille: No, this is all about you... Dude, you’re 80 and still riding bikes. It’s great.

Lakatos truly is the king of the hill. “I try to get out and ride five to six times a week,” he said.

“I think the first time he took me for a ride was when he was in his early 70s and I was in my early 40s. I think I almost had a heart attack that day,” LaCoille recalled.

“Yeah, I thought I was going to call 911,” added Lakatos.

But LaCoille survived and thrived. “Peter probably changed my whole life,” LaCoille said.

Lakatos has been peddling the benefits of pedaling to the masses for decades, including this reporter. For now, I’ll stick with the pavement. Lakatos is at home on the dirt. “I crash all the time. The last time I crashed was last week,” he said.

Reporter Joe Carroll: Viewers at home might say, ‘He shouldn’t be riding at his age.’

Peter Lakatos: Right. Should I be sitting here in the chair?

But with age comes reality. Lakatos no longer rides the mountain trails at Killington and avoids the jumps. “At this age, I like to keep my bike on the ground,” he admitted.

“He inspired me to not be a couch potato,” LaCoille said.

An inspiration not just to Jim but for many. “You meet wonderful people mountain biking,” Lakatos said.

A lifestyle he says he has no intention of hitting the brakes on.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Single Pebble in Burlington, Vermont.
Service animal turned away at Burlington restaurant, encounter goes viral
The Suicide Six Ski Area will change its name this summer. - File photo
Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name
Police launched a new search effort on Wednesday in a 2004 New Hampshire cold case.
New Hampshire police launch new search in Maura Murray cold case
Vermont State Tpr. Dylan LaMere
Vt. trooper charged with negligent operation, lying to police
A New Hampshire man faces multiple charges after a drug bust near the New Hampshire-Vermont...
NH man arrested on drug charges after monthslong investigation

Latest News

File photo
Vermont Brewers Festival poised for comeback next week
Donald Knaack shares his Junk Music with students in St. Johnsbury.
‘Junkman’ brings innovative musical residency to St. Jay students
Plattsburgh's skate park will get a facelift, thanks in part to a donation from an area business.
Donation to help fund facelift for Plattsburgh skate park
File photo
Hochul takes aim at illegal gun pipeline