Tunbridge World’s Fair goes to the dogs, show dogs that is

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Tunbridge World’s Fair is known for its ag and animals, so it is fitting that once a year the fairgrounds also hosts a dog show.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes strut their stuff at the annual Vermont Scenic Circuit Dog Show.

Lisa Williams of Waitsfield showed her dog Rinck for the very first time.

“It was pretty good for me,” she said. “His puppy brain came out.”

Rinck is a Beauceron, a rare breed known for agility and intelligence.

“I just feel like I am doing the breed and his lineage, incredible lineage a disservice if I don’t get him out here,” Williams said.

Professional handlers were on hand as well. For Diana Mason, it’s a life’s work.

“I love dogs, I love working with dogs and it is just my life,” Mason said.

The Woodstock and Green Mountain dog clubs co-host the show. It attracts owners and handlers from all over the country.

“They come here because they like to be outside in the country,” said Adrienne Soler of the Woodstock Dog Club.

It’s an American Kennel Club event. Roughly 1,000 dogs are judged each day on their breed, obedience and performance.

“Many of the dogs that have won best in show at our shows and gone on to win best in show at Westminster,” Soler said.

That’s one of the premier competitions in the world, though many are not in it for the ribbons, but rather for the love of their dogs.

“People who just get it that you are so invested in this part of your family. And I think that is really why we love this stuff,” said Jane Hamilton of Maine.

The four-day event is open to the public at no cost. Organizers say it’s a great opportunity for people to no only get to see beautiful animals, but also a better understanding of what breed may be right for them.

