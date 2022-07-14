Advertisement

Vermont Brewers Festival poised for comeback next week

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Brewers Festival kicks off on the Burlington Waterfront next week for the first time since 2019.

This year there are 37 breweries and 270 beers to try over the three festival that starts Thursday. Upwards of 7,000 attendees are expected but it’s not sold out yet.

The Vermont Brewer’s Association’s Emma Arian says the state’s wealth of small brewers are creative and keep the event fresh and keep beer-lovers coming back. “We have awesome beer in Vermont and every year they’re coming up with really special beers. And this year they’ve been featuring Champlain Valley hops, so we’re really using local agriculture in this brew fest,” she said.

Attendees this year need to either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Single Pebble in Burlington, Vermont.
Service animal turned away at Burlington restaurant, encounter goes viral
The Suicide Six Ski Area will change its name this summer. - File photo
Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name
Police launched a new search effort on Wednesday in a 2004 New Hampshire cold case.
New Hampshire police launch new search in Maura Murray cold case
Vermont State Tpr. Dylan LaMere
Vt. trooper charged with negligent operation, lying to police
A New Hampshire man faces multiple charges after a drug bust near the New Hampshire-Vermont...
NH man arrested on drug charges after monthslong investigation

Latest News

Peter Lakatos
Super Senior: Peter Lakatos
Donald Knaack shares his Junk Music with students in St. Johnsbury.
‘Junkman’ brings innovative musical residency to St. Jay students
Plattsburgh's skate park will get a facelift, thanks in part to a donation from an area business.
Donation to help fund facelift for Plattsburgh skate park
File photo
Hochul takes aim at illegal gun pipeline