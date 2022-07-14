Vermont Brewers Festival poised for comeback next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Brewers Festival kicks off on the Burlington Waterfront next week for the first time since 2019.

This year there are 37 breweries and 270 beers to try over the three festival that starts Thursday. Upwards of 7,000 attendees are expected but it’s not sold out yet.

The Vermont Brewer’s Association’s Emma Arian says the state’s wealth of small brewers are creative and keep the event fresh and keep beer-lovers coming back. “We have awesome beer in Vermont and every year they’re coming up with really special beers. And this year they’ve been featuring Champlain Valley hops, so we’re really using local agriculture in this brew fest,” she said.

Attendees this year need to either provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

