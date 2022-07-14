Vermont Green dominates Pathfinder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Matthew Goncalves worked his magic, Diba Nwegbo tallied a hat trick, and Mark O’Neill scored maybe the best goal of the season as Vermont Green FC rolled Pathfinder FC 8-0 Wednesday night at Virtue Field. With the win, VGFC remained in control of its own destiny for the final playoff spot available to them in USL 2′s Eastern Conference.

Goncalves opened the scoring with a penalty in the third minute before assisting each of the next three Green goals. Nwegbo scored all three of his goals after half time.

With the win, VGFC keeps pace with Hudson Valley of the Metropolitan Division on 25 points with one match left to play each. The final wild card spot in the upcoming Eastern Conference playoffs will go to the better third place team between the Northeast Division and the Metro. Vermont owns the superior goal difference between the two and +23 compared to +15, meaning VGFC would earn the spot by matching the Hammers’ result when they both play Sunday afternoon.

Vermont hosts Western Mass for that regular season finale this weekend.

