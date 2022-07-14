VSP release photos of suspected car thieves

MONKTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police release photos of who they believe are a man and woman suspected of crashing a stolen car.

Police say on July 5th, around 1:00 p.m. a car crashed into a phone pole on Bristol road in Monkton.

Police say the driver and passenger ran from the scene. Witnesses tell police -- both the man and woman are in their 20′s -- and the man had blood on his shirt -- from his own injuries.

Police did get a complaint about a stolen vehicle on the same road -- a 2010 silver Subaru forester.

If you know who these people are in the photos, call police.

