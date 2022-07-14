Advertisement

Vt. authorities to offer active shooter trainings to the public

File photo
File photo(KY3)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Public Safety will now be training communities on what to do in event of an active shooter or violent threat.

Beginning in August, the first of eight SURVIVERMONT sessions around the state will teach communities tactics such as “see something, say something,” “run, hide, fight,” and “stop the bleed.”

In light of recent shootings around the country, authorities want Vermonters to know what to do in similar circumstances.

“If they just don’t know what to do, a lot of folks just freeze because they are ill-prepared. A lot of these skill sets allow people to be empowered and make those individual decisions to keep themselves safe,” said Rob Evans, the state’s school safety coordinator.

The trainings are being paid for by a federal grant. The goal is to eventually hold sessions at VSP barracks around the state. Any community member is welcome to sign up online:

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Single Pebble in Burlington, Vermont.
Service animal turned away at Burlington restaurant, encounter goes viral
The Suicide Six Ski Area will change its name this summer. - File photo
Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name
Police launched a new search effort on Wednesday in a 2004 New Hampshire cold case.
New Hampshire police launch new search in Maura Murray cold case
Vermont State Tpr. Dylan LaMere
Vt. trooper charged with negligent operation, lying to police
Raquan Knight
Police: High-speed chase ends in crash, search through woods

Latest News

Clinton County is selling its nursing home.
Clinton County to sell nursing home
A North Country community has come up with a modern way to preserve the past.
North Country community finds modern way to preserve the past
File photo
Winooski woman charged with drug related death
Gov. Phil Scott attending the National Governors Assoc. meeting in Portland, Maine.
Stark political divides loom as US governors gather