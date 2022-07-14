Vt. authorities to offer active shooter trainings to the public

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Public Safety will now be training communities on what to do in event of an active shooter or violent threat.

Beginning in August, the first of eight SURVIVERMONT sessions around the state will teach communities tactics such as “see something, say something,” “run, hide, fight,” and “stop the bleed.”

In light of recent shootings around the country, authorities want Vermonters to know what to do in similar circumstances.

“If they just don’t know what to do, a lot of folks just freeze because they are ill-prepared. A lot of these skill sets allow people to be empowered and make those individual decisions to keep themselves safe,” said Rob Evans, the state’s school safety coordinator.

The trainings are being paid for by a federal grant. The goal is to eventually hold sessions at VSP barracks around the state. Any community member is welcome to sign up online:

