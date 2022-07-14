Winooski woman charged with drug related death

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski woman is accused of supplying the drugs that led to a deadly overdose earlier this spring.

Colchester Police were called to the Quality Inn in Colchester on April 16, where they tried to save Kyle Tipson. They say he died from an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl and that Ashley Thibault, 37, brought him the drugs that caused his death.

The Winooski woman was charged Thursday and is due in court Tuesday.

