Advertisement

Winooski woman charged with drug related death

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winooski woman is accused of supplying the drugs that led to a deadly overdose earlier this spring.

Colchester Police were called to the Quality Inn in Colchester on April 16, where they tried to save Kyle Tipson. They say he died from an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl and that Ashley Thibault, 37, brought him the drugs that caused his death.

The Winooski woman was charged Thursday and is due in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Single Pebble in Burlington, Vermont.
Service animal turned away at Burlington restaurant, encounter goes viral
The Suicide Six Ski Area will change its name this summer. - File photo
Suicide Six ski area unveils its new name
Police launched a new search effort on Wednesday in a 2004 New Hampshire cold case.
New Hampshire police launch new search in Maura Murray cold case
Vermont State Tpr. Dylan LaMere
Vt. trooper charged with negligent operation, lying to police
Raquan Knight
Police: High-speed chase ends in crash, search through woods

Latest News

Clinton County is selling its nursing home.
Clinton County to sell nursing home
A North Country community has come up with a modern way to preserve the past.
North Country community finds modern way to preserve the past
File photo
Vt. authorities to offer active shooter trainings to the public
Gov. Phil Scott attending the National Governors Assoc. meeting in Portland, Maine.
Stark political divides loom as US governors gather