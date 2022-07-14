BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll be back to sunshine as we wrap up the work week on Friday. High pressure will build into the region during the day with mostly sunny skies and highs warming up into the upper 70s and low 80s. Dewpoints will remain low for a comfortable day on the way.

We’ll see just a few clouds on Friday night, but back to partly sunny skies on Saturday and most of Sunday. It’s shaping up to be a very nice weekend with highs warming up into the mid to upper 80s. Skies will remain dry but dewpoint will start to trend upward by the end of the weekend, starting to feel a bit more muggy by Sunday night.

It will be a hot and humid week starting on Monday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s and dewpoints getting well into the 60s. Look for some scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up each afternoon.

The remainder of the week is looking hot as well. Skies will be partly sunny through Thursday and Friday with highs holding in the 80s. Summer-like temperatures continue into next weekend as well. Stay cool!

