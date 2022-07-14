BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! It will be a bit unsettled today as a minor, upper-air disturbance swings through the region. Most areas will stay dry today with some sunshine, But a batch of showers will move through our northern areas during the morning hours, and then there could be another flare-up of just a few showers near the Canadian border in the mid-to-late afternoon hours. There may even be a rumble or two of thunder, but nothing like the severe storms that we got on Tuesday.

Skies will clear out tonight and some patchy fog will form by Friday morning. The rest of Friday will feature tons of sun with temperatures just slightly below normal (normal high in Burlington is now 83°).

It will really be warming up over the weekend with temperatures soaring into the mid-to-upper 80s. Humidity will be comfortable on Saturday, but it will be turning muggy on Sunday . . . and staying that way right into next week.

A frontal system will be coming through on Monday with showers and thunderstorms. Some of those showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, will linger into Tuesday & Wednesday. Temperatures will be approaching the 90-degree mark by the middle of the week.

If you like prime, summer weather, you will enjoy what’s coming our way over the next several days! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.