Another fall at Bingham Falls prompts Stowe Mountain Rescue to issue a warning

Stowe Mountain Rescue issues a warning about swimming at Bingham Falls after another swimming accident
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another close save at Bingham Falls has the Stowe Rescue team asking people to re-think their jumps.

Stowe Mountain Rescue says there’s a pattern to the worst rescue calls coming from Bingham Falls. They say someone climbs to the highest point to jump, changes their mind, and then slips off.

That’s what they say happened to a man Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, they call jumper “lucky,” saying he got away with a nasty break. Bystanders helped them carry him out on a litter.

Stowe Mountain Rescue asks swimmers at Bingham Falls to rethink the big jumps and don’t even check them out thinking you can turn around. They say too many people have died that way.

